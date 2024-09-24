MCL conducts Swachhata drive in Sambalpur

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) launched a significant cleanliness drive today at the market and exhibition ground (PHD ground), Ainthapali, Sambalpur aligning with the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign.

The Initiative was spearheaded by Shri Uday Anant Kaole, CMD of MCL, alongside senior executives including Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), and Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance). This effort saw enthusiastic participation from MCL employees and community volunteers.

Shri Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, Collector, Collector of Sambalpur and Shri Vedbhushan, Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, also joined the drive, emphasising the importance of promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness within the community.

MCL is fostering a cleaner environment through a series of initiatives across its operational areas in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.