MCL commits Rs 7.5 crores for “SAKSHAM”

Sambalpur : Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, today chaired a periodic review meeting of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Shri PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited was present alongside Shri Uday Anant Kaole, CMD, MCL and other functional directors of the company.

Shri Kaole provided a comprehensive update on MCL’s performance and outlined strategies to address future operational challenges. Shri Meena commended Team MCL for their achievements and encouraged them to sustain their efforts. He emphasised on the need to achieve targets and complete infrastructure projects on time for sustainable growth. All Area General Managers and the Heads of various departments attended the meeting via video conferencing.

In the gracious presence of Shri Meena, MCL also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for “SAKSHAM” project with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha.

Under this CSR initiative, MCL is going to fund Rs 7.5 Crores for providing 500 e-rickshaws to needy Divang people of Odisha, empowering their lives and enabling them to earn their livelihood with dignity within the community.

This project reaffirms MCL’s commitment to social responsibility, focusing on enhancing mobility and livelihood to support an inclusive society.