MCL CMD’s visit boosts morale of field teams in Ib Valley Coalfields

Sambalpur: Shri P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today visited Ib Valley Coalfields, spread over in Sundergarh and Jharsuguda district of Odisha, and motivated field teams engaged in production and despatch operation.

Mr Sinha, who was on his maiden visit to Ib Valley coalfields after taking over additional charge of CMD MCL, inspected operations of coal mines and railway sidings.

He was accompanied by Mr O.P. Singh, Director (Technical /Operation) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical /Projects & Planning), MCL.

Morale of teams engaged in operations was lifted by the visit of CMD, who was briefed on operational strengths and challenges by respective Area General Managers.

During his visit, the CMD participated in an interactive session with Corporate JCC, Corporate Welfare, Corporate Safety and Area JCC members.

