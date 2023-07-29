MCL CMD meets recovering HEMM operator at Hyderabad

Sambalpur: Shri O P Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) visited Hyderabad to meet HEMM operator Shri Dolamani Pradhan, who is recovering at a super-specialty private hospital in Hyderabad, after sustaining serious injuries in an accident while working in a project.

The CMD enquired in detail about the recovery status of Shri Pradhan from the specialist surgeon, who is overseeing the treatment.

Shri Pradhan informed about his health and treatment as the CMD wished for his speedy recovery.