MCL CMD lays foundation stone for a Green annex-building

Sambalpur: Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, today laid the foundation stone for a Green building at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters which will have a solar rooftop and rain water harvesting.

The sustainable annex-building, which will be an extended part of existing HQs building, would be constructed at a cost of Rs 25.92 crore.

The project, expected to be completed by October 2022, would accommodate 207 officials. After the traditional foundation stone laying ceremony, the CMD, along with Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and Mr PK Patel, Chief Vigilance of Officer, planted sapling in the premises of the upcoming complex.