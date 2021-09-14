MCL celebrates Hindi diwas

Sambalpur : Chairman-cum-Managing Director Mr PK Sinha today inaugurated the ‘Rajbhasha Pakhwara’, which marked the celebrations of Hindi Diwas in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Addressing the senior officers through video conferencing, Mr Sinha stressed on adopting Hindi as working language. “We should use Hindi as medium of communication in our day to day life” he said, emphasizing on developing Hindi vocabulary.

Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/ Projects & Planning), who presided over the inaugural ceremony at MCL headquarters, emphaised on the need to promote Hindi in work space. “Hindi is the only language which can connect the whole nation,” he added.

Similar programmes were organized at Area level to mark the beginning of Rajbhasha Pakhwara (fortnight), wherein series of competitions for employees will be organised.