MCL celebrates 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, joy

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Thursday celebrated 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety.

Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute of 17 marching contingents of Security personnel, NCC, Scouts & Guides and various schools.

Prominent among senior officers present on the occasion, included Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri JK Borah, Director (Technical/Operations), Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AS Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).

In his Independence Day message, Shri Kaole paid solemn tribute to the freedom fighters and also extended greetings to public representatives, state administration, press/media, contractors’ workers and peripheral villagers.

Speaking about the role of the company in ensuring energy security for the nation, he appreciated coal miners for their unwavering service and contribution in making MCL the leading coal producer in the country.

Shri Kaole also highlighted MCL’s vision for sustainable mining practices.

Energy-packed cultural programme performed by the students added colour to the celebrations, which concluded with distribution of prizes and trophies to the best performances of the day by the dignitaries.

Vice-presidents of Jagriti Mahila Mandal, Smt Alpna Shukla Rao, Smt Rashmi Behura and Smt Anjali Bapat also joined the dignitaries in giving away prizes to the winners.

The CMD also initiated “Neem Tree Plantation” drive by planting a neem tree in the premises in line with theme of World Environment Day “Our Land, Our Future. We Are #GenerationRestoration” which emphasise the importance of restoring land, combating desertification and enhancing resilience to draught.