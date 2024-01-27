 MCL celebrates 75th Republic Day

Sambalpur : Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), with Chairman-cum-Managing Director Shri Uday Anant Kaole unfurlingthe Tricolour at company headquarters here in Odisha.

Esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Keshav Rao, Director(Personnel),Shri PK Patel,Chief Vigilance Officer(CVO),Shri J K Boarh, Director(Technical/Operation), Shri A K Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri A K Bapat, Director(Technical/Project & Planning) graced the celebrations.

In his address, the CMD extended warm greetings to all and paid tribute to the formidable spirit and dedication of coal miners who work 24×7 and contribute for the energy security of the country.

Meanwhile, power-packed performances on the occasion by students of St. Lukes School(Burla), St. Johns School(Burla), DAV Public School(Burla), Govt. High School(Burla) and St. Joseph’s Convent HS School(Sambalpur) participating schools added to the patriotic fervour in the celebrations.

The dignitaries also awarded the best performances of the day.

President Jagriti Mahila Mandal Smt Suwarna Kaole who was also present with Vice-President Smt. Alpana Shukla Rao, Smt. Rashmi Behura, and Smt. Anjali Bapat motivated the student participants and gave away prizes to the winners.

Earlier, Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) hoisted the National flag at corporate office.

Similar, programmes were organised at all the Areas of the company in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh district of Odisha.