MCL boosts despatch to help Coal India meet added demand; Average coal supply from MCL crosses 5.12 lakh tonne per day

Sambalpur: In a bid to support Coal India Limited’s efforts to successfully meet the increased demand of indigenous dry fuel, Odisha-based mini-ratna CPSE Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has further augmented its business operations with an average daily coal despatch crossing 5.1 lakh tonne during current month, as it also keeps a close watch on coal stock situation at thermal power plants in the state.

With continuous monitoring and out-of-box approach to augment coal production and despatch operations, the average coal despatch from MCL has grown to 5.12 lakh tonne per day during the current month. The company had despatched 5.44 lakh tonne on Tuesday.

Reviewing business operations along with the Functional Directors, Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, exhorted the Area General Managers and the HoDs to optimise productivity in wake of higher demand for coal. “Even the smallest bottleneck in the business operations has to be addressed to optimise production and despatch,” said the CMD while appreciating the coal-rail synergy and the team effort in MCL.

On this festive season ahead, Mr Sinha said, “Ensuring that every household is illuminated during the ensuing festivals would be the true gift from the Coal Indians to a billion people.”

Functional Directors of the company are continuously reaching out to the project teams to ascertain the bottlenecks in mining and supply operations, and augment coal despatch to the consumers.

The approach of top management to reach out to field teams and provide on-the-spot administrative support has further enhanced the performance of the company.

MCL has produced more than 76 million tonne coal while supplying about 87 million tonne to the consumers, recording a growth of 11.2 % in coal production and 20% in coal despatch during the current financial year. Besides, the company has registered a growth of about 21% in overburden (OB) removal at 98 million cubic meters.

At present, the company has a coal stock of 13.59 million tonnes.

The power plants in Odisha, with installed capacity of 9190 MW, have sufficient coal stocks with MCL regularly supplementing the consumption.