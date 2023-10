Today,A social service activity under the guidance of president, Mrs. Padmaja Singh, and respected vice-presidents, Mrs. Alpana Shukla Rao and Mrs. Anjali Bapat, Jagruti Mahila Mandal had the honor of distributing stainless steel utensils and food items to ten elderly, needy women from Katapali village. It was genuinely heartwarming to bring smiles to their faces. Jagruti Mahila Mandal is dedicated to bringing more such joy by hosting additional welfare events