McDonald’s India announces NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

CHENNAI: Adding another degree of excitement to its signature McSpicy Fried Chicken range, McDonald’s India (West and South), has taken a power-packed leap by signing the Young Tiger of Tollywood, NTR Jr as its brand ambassador, who recently made the entire world dance to the tune of Oscar-winning ‘Naatu-Naatu’. The brand has launched an action-packed TV commercial conceptualized by DDB Mudra, featuring the mass super star wherein he is seen driving the message #DontExplainJustShare in his quintessential cheeky style.

The brand has reimagined the offering of its marquee chicken range – McSpicy Fried Chicken by introducing the ‘McSpicy Chicken Sharers’ in first-time ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlights this proposition of ‘just sharing’ the McSpicy Chicken with everyone without any need for explanation, as the delectable spicy flavour must be experienced by all.