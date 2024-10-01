MCA observes robust Director KYC filing during FY 2024-25.

MCA observed robust Director KYC filing during FY 2024-25. During 01st April 2024 to 30th September 2024, 22.98 lakh DIR-3 KYC forms have been filed compared to 20.54 lakh forms filed during the period, 01.04.2023 to 30.09.2023. The filing upto September 2024 during FY 24-25 has exceeded filing of 22.02 lakh forms during entire FY 23-24.

MCA is constantly endeavoring to enhance stakeholders’ experience on MCA-21 portal and taking proactive measures towards Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. A Special Team has also been constituted to look into the grievances of stakeholders for efficient disposal, suggest systemic solution, if required, and provide better guidance to the stakeholders for their compliances on MCA-21 Portal.

As per the provisions of Rule 12 A of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014 every individual who holds a Director Identification Number as on 31st March of a financial year shall submit DIR-3 KYC form on or before 30th September of immediate next financial year. Further where an individual who has already submitted DIR-3 KYC in relation to any previous financial year, submits DIR-3 KYC web in relation to any subsequent financial year it shall be deemed to be compliance of the provisions of this rule for the said financial year