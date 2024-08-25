MBD Group of Hotels shines at the 3rd HRANI Convention

~ Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana ( part of MBD Group of Hotels) honored with Prestigious Awards

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana have been bestowed with the highest honors at the 3rd Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) Convention. Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida was recognized with the coveted ‘Best Luxury Hotel’, while Radisson Blu Hotel MBD, Ludhiana was conferred the prestigious ‘Best Leading Hotel’ award.

These accolades underscore serve as a recognition of their sustained commitment towards excellence in hospitality services.

HRANI’s recognition celebrates the hotels’ role in setting new benchmarks for luxury accommodations and their dedication to creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Ms. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group: “We are deeply honored to have Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida recognized as the ‘Best Luxury Hotel’ and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD, Ludhiana as the ‘Best Leading Hotel’ by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI). These prestigious awards highlight MBD Group’s commitment to excellence in both luxury and leadership within the hospitality industry. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional food, ambiance, and service. We look forward to continuing to reach new milestones and upholding the vision of our Founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra Ji.”

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group: “We are incredibly delighted to receive these recognitions for both our hotels. These awards are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled hospitality and exceptional service at both properties. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our loyal guests and our dedicated team members, whose hard work and passion make these achievements possible. These recognitions reinforce our dedication to continually exceeding our guests’ expectations and enhancing their experience with us.”

Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said: “We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Best Luxury Hotel’ award for Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and the ‘Best Leading Hotel’ award for Radisson Blu Hotel MBD, Ludhiana. These accolades reflect the success of our efforts in delivering bespoke luxury experiences and setting new standards in the hospitality sector. This recognition underscores our commitment to exceptional service and creating memorable guest experiences. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing our offerings and setting new benchmarks in hospitality excellence at MBD Group.”

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, a pioneer in the luxury hospitality segment in Noida, has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and guest satisfaction. The hotel’s iconic blend of contemporary design and rich heritage has made it a preferred choice for discerning travelers.

Radisson Blu Hotel MBD, Ludhiana has also established itself as a leading hospitality destination, renowned for its warm welcome and impeccable service. The hotel’s commitment to exceeding guest expectations has earned it widespread acclaim.

Throughout their distinguished tenure, both hotels have created new benchmarks and received numerous awards and accolades for their exceptional performance and impeccable hospitality services. Radisson Blu Hotel MBD, Ludhiana has achieved remarkable recognition, winning several prestigious awards. These include the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2021, the Centre of Excellence Recognition from Radisson Hotel Group for 2019 and 2020, and the Pride of Ownership Recognition by Radisson Hotel Group in 2019. Additionally, it was honored as the Iconic Luxurious Hotel by Times Hospitality Icons in 2019. The hotel has also earned accolades for its dining venues, including Made In India and The Chocolate Box & Lounge.

Meanwhile, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has also received numerous accolades. Recent honors include Best Luxury Hotel at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2024, Most Popular Hotel at HT City Hall of Fame 2024, Best Lifestyle Business Hotel at Travel + Leisure 2023, and Iconic Luxury Hotel at Times Hospitality Icon 2022. The property’s distinguished reputation is further underscored by other awards such as Best Business Hotel at Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2019 and mentions as Top Business Hotels by Conde Nast Travelers and Lonely Planet Travel and Lifestyle Awards.

Both hotels exemplify excellence in luxury hospitality & master in curating the best experiences for the guests. With a dedicated team, driven by passion & led by the best leadership, both hotels have created benchmarks & eyeing to lead among the comp set.