MB Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure, Govt of Karnataka, presides over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mamadapur Lake Rejuvenation Project

Mamadapur – In a significant step towards environmental restoration, Shri MB Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure, Govt of Karnataka, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mamadapur Lake Rejuvenation Project today. This initiative by the Sehgal Foundation with support from HCCB, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, aims to restore the historically important Mamadapur Lake, which has been central to the community and ecosystem since the 16th century. Once complete, the rejuvenated lake will benefit around 30,000 people from the local community through improved water security, biodiversity conservation, and economic opportunities.

Mamadapur Lake, originally built during the Adil Shahi period, once spanned a maximum storage height of approximately 7.6 meters with a submergence area of 864 acres and an irrigated command area of about 674 acres. Recent assessments have shown a significant reduction in its capacity due to sediment accumulation, affecting both its ecological balance and water availability.

The rejuvenated Mamadapur Lake will not only address ecological challenges but also bring numerous benefits to the local community. By increasing the water capacity through de-silting, strengthening bunds, and creating additional water control structures, the project would significantly improve the groundwater level of the surrounding villages through water recharge. This in turn would ensure a reliable water supply for domestic and irrigation purposes, enhancing agricultural productivity and food security.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Shri MB Patil, Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure, Govt of Karnataka, said, “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony not only marks the beginning of the restoration of Mamadapur Lake but also represents our government’s efforts to enhance our natural resources and the quality of life for our people. This project aligns with our vision to preserve our environmental heritage and ensure water security for generations to come.”

“We are glad to participate in the restoration of Mamadapur Lake, a vital resource for the local community. This project not only aims to rejuvenate the lake but also to foster long-term environmental stewardship and community engagement.” said Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer at HCCB.

Restoration efforts will also promote local biodiversity, contributing to a healthier ecosystem and improved groundwater levels, essential for the community’s needs. The addition of new park facilities and public areas will provide spaces for recreation and leisure, enhancing community well-being. Moreover, the project will foster a culture of sustainability through community engagement and environmental education, while the enhanced aesthetic and recreational features of the lake will attract tourists, creating economic opportunities through ecotourism.

