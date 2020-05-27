New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department In view of the enhanced cloud cover and deepening of southwesterly winds upto mid tropospheric levels, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands today. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat.5°N/Long.82°E, Lat.7°N/Long.86°E, Lat.10°N/Long.90°E, Port Blair, Lat.15°N/Long.97°E.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from 28th-30th May, maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards with substantial reduction of Heat wave conditions from 29th May. Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heat wave conditions also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May.

Due to strong southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during 27th-30th May, 2020.

