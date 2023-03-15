Matter of great pride for India to host Summit of SCO Members States: Anurag Singh Thakur

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India on March 15th, 2023 concluded the three-day Summit on the topic of ‘Collaboration In Sports and Physical Fitness’ with delegates from Eight Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO) nations.

The three-day discussion was held in the national capital New Delhi, where the first two days were dedicated to discussions by the Expert Working Group of the SCO nations and on the final day, a Ministers’ meeting was held chaired by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

During the meeting, the Minister said that it is a matter of great pride for the MYAS to be hosting members of SCO countries, especially in the first year of Azadi Ki Amrit Kaal, (76th year of Indian Independence) and the year where India has G20 presidency.

He then went on to add “we are excited to collaborate with SCO nations on a wide array of subjects under the aegis of sports and exchange ideas and use the expertise of each member nation to build a common platform that can help strengthen our common commitment to sports.”

He also reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of making sports a guiding force behind India and making the country an evolving sporting nation.

The representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan (represented by the Charge d’ Affaires, High Commission, New Delhi) attended the discussion in person, and the representatives from China and Tajikistan connected virtually.

All the sides reaffirmed their commitment to proper implementation of international obligations on clean sport, the need for increased cooperation and organization of conferences/seminars/training programs in the field of sports education, clean sport and sports science.

They also appreciated the importance of SCO traditional physical activity such as Yoga, Wushu, etc. as a lifestyle as well as sport and acknowledged its role in improving physical fitness; the role of traditional medicine of SCO countries as an aid to sports medicine, healing and achievement of excellence in sports was also noted.

At the conclusion of the summit, the SCO members congratulated India on successfully hosting the summit and expressed their gratitude to the host nation.