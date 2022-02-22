Matribhasha Diwas celebration at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar: Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneshwar celebrated the Matribhasha Diwas (Mother Language Day) on 21st February, 2022 to commemorate the “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”, the theme observed by UNESCO this year to discuss the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all on the need for the greater use of mother tongues and other Indian languages for development and progress of the nation. Shri Haraprasad Das, an eminent Poet and Author graced the occasion as Chief Guest through online mode & Prof. Himansu S. Mohapatra, Educationist also graced the occasion as a Guest of Honor. The event was organized in hybrid mode with physical presence as well as virtual presence of the fraternity and guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Rajakumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said that the “Mother tongue refers to the language that a person learns without any effort and to which the person has a deep emotional attachment. He said that Bhasha is not just a means for communicating, it has expressions of emotions, heritage and culture of the land attached to it. He further called all to resolve to work towards giving due importance, pay respect and love our Matribhasha’s in many walks of our life. I would like to highlight the words of Hon’ble Prime Minister today at the inauguration of the Webinar that, education in the medium of Matribhasha will improve the speed and inclusivity of education.

Shri Haraprasad Das, the Chief Guest on the occasion expressed his happiness for being a part of the Matribasha Diwas celebrations at IIT Bhubaneswar and delivered an enthralling speech specifying the significance of International Mother Language Day and also focusing on the importance of preserving, protecting and promoting the Indian languages and native languages of Odisha. Sharing his vast experience in the Odia literature he motivated the students to love and respect their mother tongue but simultaneously to be multilingual as well.

Prof. Himansu S. Mohapatra, the Guest of Honor highlighted the history and importance of the celebration of Mother Tongue Day. He said many countries and states have been separated and established for the sake of mother tongue. The state of Odisha is one of them, which was first state in India created on the basis of language. Addressing the students, faculty and other guests, he said that “It is my proud privilege to say that we are a nation blessed with many mother tongues. Today is a day when we bow to the love for our mother tongues. He called for love and care our languages.

Also present during the event were Prof. P. V. Satyam, Dean Student Affairs, Prof. Sujit Roy, Dean (R&D), Dr. Rajesh Roshan Dash and Shri Debaraj Rath, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar. The event was actively participated by several Faculty Members Officer, Staff and Students by reciting stories, articles and poems in their mother tongue. The programme ended with vote of thanks by the Registrar.