Maternity Benefits Under the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act,2017 provides inter-alia for paid maternity leave to women workers and crèche facility by establishments

New Delhi :The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended vide the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, provides inter-alia for paid maternity leave to women workers and crèche facility by establishments. The Act is implemented by the Central Government as well as by State Government as appropriate government in their respective spheres which includes establishments engaged as mines, factories and construction.

The maternity benefits are also provided to women workers who are covered under the provisions of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948. Every woman, entitled to the payment of maternity benefit under the Maternity Benefit Act, continues to be covered under this Act until she becomes qualified to claim maternity benefit under the ESI Act, 1948.

The number of women workers who received maternity benefit under ESI Act 1948 during the years 2019-20, 2020-2021 and 2021-22 is as under: –