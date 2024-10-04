Matchmaking Event Sparks New Partnerships Between Indian and EU Startups in Battery Recycling

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India hosted a delegation from the European Union with representatives from startups in the space of battery recycling technologies from EU Member States, officials from the Delegation of EU to India along with members from select Indian startups. This important interaction was focused on the experiential learning gained by the startups through their immersion visits as an outcome of the Electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling matchmaking event held on 20th June 2024, under the aegis of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council’s Working Group 2 (WG2) on Green & Clean Energy Technologies.

The discussion was chaired by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the PSA, also joined Prof. Sood to underscore the significance of the collaboration between India and the EU in clean and green energy technologies. Distinguished guests included Dr. Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to India; and D.Ing. Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, Head of Research & Innovation, EU Delegation to India. Dr. Monoranjan Mohanty, Adviser/Scientist ‘G’, and Dr. Hafsa Ahmad, Scientist ‘D’, from the Office of the PSA, also participated in the discussion.

The interaction highlighted the significant progress made in fostering collaboration between Indian and European startups in the critical area of EV battery recycling technologies. Key speakers emphasized the shared commitment of India and the EU to innovation, sustainability, and the transition to a circular economy.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood remarked on the importance of such partnerships for achieving environmental sustainability and economic resilience, stating, “This collaboration opens up new opportunities for technology transfer, market access, and co-development. It is essential for fostering economic resilience and sustainable development.”

Dr. Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to India, reinforced this sentiment by noting, “Recycling EV batteries is a geopolitical and climate imperative, as every ounce recovered enhances energy security and fuels green growth. I am delighted to see that through the support of Trade and Technology Council, we are able to support the EU and Indian startups to join forces, pioneer innovation, foster business collaboration, and drive market uptake of cutting-edge technologies. This is a shining example of partnership in action, shaping a more sustainable tomorrow.”

During the event, Indian startups, recognized as winners in the matchmaking event held on June 20, 2024, shared their experiences from the immersion trips in the EU (held in Sep 2024), providing valuable insights into their learnings and market opportunities. In parallel, EU startups currently in India for their immersion visits also shared their expectations and vision, contributing to a deeper understanding of cross-regional collaboration. The participating startups from India included BatX Energies, Evergreen Lithium Recycling Pvt Ltd., LW3 Pvt Ltd. and Lohum while startups from EU included Ecomet Refining, and Eneris.

About the Trade and Technology Council set up by India and the EU

The India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) was first announced by the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in April 2022. Established on February 6, 2023, this strategic coordination mechanism allows both sides to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology, and security, and deepens cooperation in these fields. Establishing India-EU TTC is a key step towards a strengthened strategic partnership for the benefit of all people in India and the EU.

The TTC is a key forum to deepen the strategic partnership on trade and technology between the two partners. Geostrategic challenges have reinforced the EU and India’s common interest in ensuring security, prosperity, and sustainable development based on shared values.

The TTC consists of three Working Groups:

Working Group 1 on Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance and Digital Connectivity Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies; and Working Group 3 on Trade, Investment and Resilient Value Chains.

Working Groups are now jointly working to advance identified objectives and key actions. The matchmaking event was one of the key agreed short-term actions under Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies. The India-EU TTC Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies is being led by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India from the Indian side and the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation of the European Commission from the EU side.