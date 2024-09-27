Mata Amritanandamayi Math to Provide Aid of ₹15 crores for Landslide-Prone Wayanad on Amma’s 71st Birthday

September 27, Amritapuri, Kerala:On the occasion of the 71st birthday of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), the Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM) is unveiling a major disaster-relief initiative aimed at enhancing landslide resilience in Wayanad, Kerala. This will include an aid package of ₹15 crores to support the survivors of recent landslides and enhance landslide resilience in the region. In collaboration with its university, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, MAM will also deploy advanced landslide early warning systems in Wayanad District’s most vulnerable areas, to protect people from the growing threat of climate-change-induced disasters in the region. Work on the project is set to commence as soon as official clearance is received from the Kerala State Government.

This new initiative follows a series of devastating landslides that took place on July 30, 2024, causing widespread destruction in the villages of Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Vellarimala. The disaster – one of the deadliest in Kerala’s recent history – resulted in more than 400 fatalities and 397 injuries, with another 118 people still reported missing. Given Wayanad’s continuing vulnerability, the Math believes the programme will play a critical role in preventing future loss of life.

Speaking about the initiative, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice Chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, said, “Amma’s approach to any situation, including disasters, is action endowed with compassion. She believes compassion is the first and last step of spirituality and life. Hence, Amma wishes that the survivors of Wayanad transcend immediate relief. It focuses on their long-term safety and sustainable well-being. With a financial package of INR 15 crores, we aim to support recovery efforts, including implementing the Amrita Landslide Early Warning System (A-LEWS) and providing additional necessities that the community would require to build back better. The community’s specific needs, beyond what existing aid packages cover, will be identified and addressed once a thorough assessment is completed. The implementation of A-LEWS will be initiated as soon as the Kerala State Government and relevant local administration sanction the project.”