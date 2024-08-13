Massive Turnout at Tiranga Yatra Organized by institutions under Ministry of Culture in Delhi as part of Har Ghar Tiranga 2024

In a grand celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day, 3 institutions under the Akademies of Ministry of Culture i.e. Lalit Kala Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, and Sangeet Natak Akademi came together and jointly organized a spectacular Tiranga Yatra in Delhi.

This vibrant event saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 2500 individuals from all walks of life, ranging from youth, artists, creative professionals and college students to school children, youth vloggers, officials, and members of the public.

Participants included students from various institutions such as the College of Art, Vidhya Vihar School, Cosmos School, and Catharsis World School. Also in attendance were officers and staff members from Lalit Kala Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kathak Kendra, and a host of enthusiastic artists and other participants.

The Tiranga Yatra that was led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture Smt. Uma Nanduri, Chairperson Sangeet Natak Akademi Dr, Sandhya Purecha, Secretary Sahita Akademi Dr. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary Lalit Kala Akademi Shri Rajeev Kumar, Secretary Sangeet Natak Akademi Shri Raju Das commenced from Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House, and followed a distance of about 2.5 Kilometers.

Adding to the patriotic fervor of the day, artists and students from the College of Art collaborated to create a breathtaking 30-foot-long canvas painting. A painting competition themed “Har Ghar Tiranga” was organized, showcasing the creativity and talent of young artists and further engaging the community in the celebrations.

The event was enriched by mesmerizing performances from the artists of Sangeet Natak Akademi. Their captivating cultural showcases before and after the run set a vibrant tone for the day’s festivities.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a vibrant reminder of India’s shared heritage and the spirit of patriotism that unites us all.