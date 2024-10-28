Massive Fire Caused by LPG Cylinder Explosion Destroys 10 Rooms in Ganjam

A cooking gas cylinder blast in Kamalapadar village, Ganjam district, Odisha, left three families homeless and destroyed 10 rooms around 4 AM. Fortunately, all family members escaped without serious injuries. Firefighters quickly arrived to extinguish the flames, which spread to neighboring houses, affecting homes owned by Kampa Jena, Bhuvani Pahana, and Kuntula Pahana. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Neighbors rushed to help but were unable to save valuables worth lakhs of rupees, including electronics, cash, and important documents. A local said, “We tried our best to rescue everyone but lost many important items.”