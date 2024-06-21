Mass Yoga Performance by Divyangjan Across India

On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) across the nation pledged to stay healthy through collective yoga programs. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Yoga for All,” 10,000 Divyangjan performed yoga at various locations across India.

Individuals with diverse disabilities, including visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, and thalassemia, participated in mass yoga events organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. These events were coordinated with National Institutes, Composite Regional Centers (CRCs), ALIMCO, and NDFDC at 30 different locations across the country.

In Secunderabad, a yoga camp was attended by over 1200 persons with disabilities from around 30 non-governmental organizations across the state. The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai organized a series of one-day yoga programs under the theme of inclusive yoga in special schools.

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities organized an inclusive yoga camp for children with disabilities at Modern School in New Delhi. The event was graced by Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri B.L. Verma, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department, as the Distinguished Guest.

Addressing the yoga camp, Minister Shri B.L. Verma highlighted that the tradition of yoga is a legacy from our ancient sages. Yoga is not merely a practice for a healthy body, but also a powerful means to maintain an organized lifestyle. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our yoga tradition has gained international recognition, leading to the annual celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21. Today, over 150 countries globally observe International Yoga Day. Shri B.L. Verma expressed his delight at having the opportunity to practice yoga with his divyaang brothers, sisters, and children. He emphasized that yoga is important not only for physical and social health but also for uniting every section of society.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department, extended his congratulations to everyone on International Yoga Day. He noted that on this occasion, all national institutes and Composite Regional Centers under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are conducting yoga camps, with enthusiastic participation from persons with disabilities, which is a source of great joy.

The National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities in Kolkata conducted a yoga training program for persons with disabilities, students, and staff. Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) also held a yoga program.

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Impairment also organized a yoga event where 500 people participated. Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, graced the event as Chief Guest and stated that today, yoga is being practiced simultaneously across the country. All National Institutes and Composite Regional Centers of the Department conducted webinars to create awareness about the benefits of yoga and adapted yoga for Divyangjan. Dr. Kumar highlighted that Divyangjan from 17 states, from Delhi to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal, participated in yoga.

Additionally, the Department’s Composite Regional Centers (CRCs) in Nagpur, Bhopal, Tripura, Balangir, NIEPID Regional Centers in Noida, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, and CRC Vellore conducted yoga camps at various places.