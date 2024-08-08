Mass Plantation drive by Adani Foundation

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Group of companies has been undertaking numerous plantation related activities. One such project is “Vruksh Se Vikas”. Adani Group is aiming to contribute 100 million plantations towards the global initiative of 1 trillion tree plantation. This year Adani Foundation is observing it’s 28th Foundation Day on 11th August. To mark this auspicious day Adani Foundation has taken a next step to achieve its target of 100 million plantation by 2030, by planting 43,000 saplings across 09 core GP’s and 27 Rail corridor GP’s. Around 3,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this program and improve their livelihoods in the long term. The type of plants includes Mango, Jackfruit, Guava, Sapodila, Lemon, Water apple, Jamun, Bittle nut, Pineapple, Custard apple, and two types of medicinal saplings Neem and Amla.

The plantation saw great participation in the first phase, wherein 29,000 saplings were planted where local stakeholders volunteered throughout the planting process from digging pits to supply bio-accounts and take responsibility for its maintenance for each tree. Previous year, the Adani Foundation planted 20,759 saplings and is going to continue this plantation program in future also which shows its commitment towards environmental sustainability.

Adani Foundation organised a series of panchayat-level plantation drives and school-level quiz competition during the Vana Mahotsav Week to actively involve villagers and students in the plantation drive. The goal of bringing everyone together on one platform is to encourage them to take the responsibility for the plantation drive and ensure the sustainability of the project.