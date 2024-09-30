Mass Blood Donation Camp Held in Memory of Late Basant Kumar Ray

125 Units of Blood Collected, Youth Show Great Enthusiasm

Cuttack: A mass blood donation camp was successfully organised today at CDA Sector-9, Cuttack, in honour of the late Basant Kumar Ray, a well-known union leader and the founder of the Cuttack Collectorate Employees Group Housing Society, CDA Sector 9 & 10. The event was organised by Pragati Yuva Kendra, and saw overwhelming participation from local youth and women, resulting in the collection of 125 units of blood.

The blood donation camp was graced by Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, a Health Expert and Professor at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, along with Anil Kumar Mishra, Additional DCP of Cuttack Commissionerate Police. Both dignitaries praised the donors and encouraged the community to continue participating in such noble causes.

The event was diligently managed by prominent figures of the community, including Devendra Kumar Khatua, President of the Housing Society; Golakh Mohanty, Secretary; along with senior members Prafull Kumar Jena, Harekrushna Das, Gangadhar Swain, Rabindra Rana, and Rabindra Kumar Ray. Their efforts, along with the support of the members of Pragati Yuva Kendra, ensured the camp’s success.