Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s moderate reformist who promises outreach to the West, has won the presidential runoff. Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential race with 16.3M votes, beating Saeed Jalili’s 13.5M Pezeshkian promises outreach to the West. Analysts predict pragmatic foreign policy shifts. Known for his Pro-India & Anti-Pakistan stand Supporters celebrate in Tehran & other cities. 50% turnout reported .

In a heartfelt address, newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian called for unity and cooperation among the people, emphasizing the challenges ahead and the need for collective effort to overcome them.