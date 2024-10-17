Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility achieves cumulative production of 1 crore units

The 1 crore milestone vehicle to roll out from Manesar facility is the popular compact SUV, Brezza

New Delhi : Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the crossing of the 1 crore cumulative production milestone at its Manesar facility. With this, the Manesar facility became the fastest among Suzuki’s global automobile manufacturing facilities, to reach the milestone in just 18 years.

On attaining the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates and Government of India for their continued support.”

He added, “Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of ‘Make in India’. With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since inception, the Company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India. Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people. Along with our supply chain partners, we will continue to contribute to making automobile industry in India self-reliant and globally competitive.”

Spread over 600 acres, the Manesar facility began operations in October 2006. The Company manufactures Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio at this facility. These models are sold in the domesticmarket and are exported to regions like Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and neighboring countries in Asia. Maruti Suzuki’s first passenger car to be exported to Japan, the Baleno, was also manufactured at this facility.

Maruti Suzuki’s overall production capability stands at about 2.35 million units per annum. Since inception, the Company has produced over

3.11 crore vehicles*.