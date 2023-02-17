Maruti Suzuki Subscribe adds SMAS Auto Leasing as their 5th partner

New Delhi : Further strengthening its Subscription program, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today, announced the partnership with SMAS Auto Leasing India Private Limited. With this addition, SMAS becomes the 5th partner with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to offer a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles on white plate subscription. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with SMAS is now available across the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and more, thus offering wider choices to customers across these cities.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has witnessed strong customer acceptance with over 386% growth in volumes in the current fiscal year. The program provides unrivalled convenience and flexibility for a hassle-free car ownership experience. Customers can drive their dream car without having to make a down payment upfront and can choose from multiple tenure options at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has proven to be well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. We have received a phenomenal customer response for the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which is reflective of its incremental volume growth. This has boosted our confidence tremendously and helped us expand with more subscription partners and in more locations. I am thrilled to announce the latest addition of SMAS as a partner under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we wish to expand our reach even more and serve our customers with more ease and convenience.”

Mr. Meherban Singh, General Manager & Head: Strategic Sales & Business Planning, SMAS Auto Leasing Pvt. Ltd. commenting on the partnership said, “Car Subscription is gaining popularity among Indian customers across all major segments be it individual buyers, professionals, business owners or corporates. New Age Car buyers prefer a convenient, hassle-free and flexible vehicle ownership experience, and Car Subscription provides a one-stop solution for all their needs. SMAS India and Maruti Suzuki are committed to offer the finest Car Subscription experience to our customers for the entire range of cars in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio.”