Maruti Suzuki further strengthens its SUV line-up; Global Premiere of sporty compact SUV FRONX & Legendry off-roader JIMNY (5-door)

CHENNAI: Fortifying its SUV offerings, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today unveiled two new SUVs – FRONX and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders. Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both FRONX and JIMNY will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s robust SUV line-up.

The sporty compact SUV FRONX will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment. With its stunningly fresh design, spirited performance, advanced technology and safety features*, the FRONX will present a new dimension to the segment. Meanwhile, the much-awaited legendry off-roader JIMNY will attract passionate & professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike. The JIMNY which was originally launched in global markets in 1970, has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capability, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.

Introducing the Sporty Compact SUV FRONX and the much-awaited JIMNY to customers, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has always pioneered game-changer products, cutting-edge technology and fulfilled consumer aspirations. We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV FRONX that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited JIMNY with its legendry off-road prowess offering an authentic motoring experience both on and off-road. I am confident that both FRONX and JIMNY will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza.”

FRONX

Conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young aspirational car buyers, FRONX pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country. It is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices.

Modern Exteriors – The FRONX is defined by its aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet to give it a commanding road presence. SUV design elements bring out the FRONXs’ sporty nature with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding.

At the front, the signature NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs exemplify NEXA’s unmistakable ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language for the FRONX. The unique rear comes with a sculpted upright profile accentuated by wide sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps running across the width of the vehicle, creating a unique NEXpression. The FRONX also gets a dual-finish bold step type geometric design for the precision cut alloy wheels that complement its overall dynamic design.

Elegant Interiors – Youthful and modern-age interiors resonate the stylish and premium design language of the exterior with NEXperience at its core. Inspired by a sense of spaciousness, the FRONX offers bold design elements with dynamic elegance for an engaging driving experience.

The Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme fits into NEXA’s brand philosophy seamlessly. Similarly, to create a strong SUV image, the FRONX gets a special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard to highlight its rugged character, that is further accentuated by high gloss silver inserts.

Advanced Next-Gen Powertrain & Transmission options – Powering the FRONX are multiple powertrain options meeting the different customer requirements. Performance enthusiasts who seek more power and excitement can choose the all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The FRONX with Turbo Boosterjet engine will be available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Customers can also choose an Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS.

Reinforced Tech and safety^ – To ensure the driving experience is even more futuristic, safe, and convenient, the sporty compact SUV FRONX comes with a wide range of connectivity features such as Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless charger, 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods. With the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect, customers can experience 40+ intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other functionalities.

Customers can remotely access functionalities like AC operation^, door lock, headlamp off, and many more features through all new Suzuki connect App on Smart phone, smart watch and Alexa Skill®*

The FRONX is built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, it uses high tensile and ultra-high tensile steel to ensure a stronger body structure. The FRONX compact SUV is equipped with 6 airbags** (driver, co-driver, side & curtain), 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD & brake assist (BA), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among other high-end safety features.

FRONX Technical Specifications* Length (mm) 3995 Max Torque K10C DiTC: 147.6Nm @ 2,000 – 4,500 rpm K12N: [email protected],400 rpm Height (unladen) (mm) 1550 Width (mm) 1765 Max Power K10C DiTC: 73.6kW (100.06 Ps) @ 5,500 rpm K12N: 66 kW (89.73 Ps) @ 6,000 rpm Wheelbase (mm) 2520

Array of Exciting Colours: The sporty compact SUV FRONX will be offered in 6 single tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, FRONX will also be available in 3 trendy dual-tone colours.

JIMNY (5-door):

The JIMNY (5-door) is unveiled to the world today and will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. The JIMNY is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure. Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher and farther. An off-road machine built for purpose, the JIMNY is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease. Additionally, it offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver.

Designed with ‘Purity of Function’

The JIMNY is beautifully conceptualized with ‘Purity of Function’, both the exteriors and the interiors are designed in a naturally intuitive manner to optimize functionality. The globally renowned SUV comes equipped with all the necessary technologies that offers a solid foundation for exemplary all-round performance.

Built for Purpose

With a body-on-frame design, the rugged JIMNY provides a sense of solidity offering a unique experience. Its squared body proportions instil a sense of confidence and gives the driver better visibility of the surroundings especially on treacherous topography. It boasts of a strong body frame built with proven ALLGRIP PRO for the toughest terrain for uncompromised off-roading performance. This JIMNY inherits the signature design elements such as the clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille and iconic round headlamps from the legendary Suzuki JIMNY.

Straightforward practicality

The interiors of the JIMNY are optimized through a minimalistic design to avoid distractions so that the driver stays focussed. This is achieved with basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements. The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. Sections of the interior have a pattern resembling the body of a high-grade single lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppress reflections and are easy to grip.

This JIMNY comes with 22.86cm (9”) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment# system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”.

Feel safe^

This JIMNY comes loaded with safety features that inspire confidence while driving through the wilderness. 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure a sense of safety and peace of mind when you plan to take the roads less travelled.

Performance to conquer any terrain

Powered by the proven K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, the JIMNY takes you wherever you want to go with unrivalled agility, thanks to optimised torque delivery complemented by specially tuned 5-speed Manual and 4-speed Automatic Transmission options.

ALLGRIP PRO – (with low range transfer gear)

Sporting Suzuki’s renowned ALLGRIP PRO technology, the JIMNY is capable of extreme off-roading while taking on the toughest of challenges. The special 4WD transfer case lets you shift seamlessly from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on-the-fly. Effortless shifting to 4L (low range transfer gear) drive mode gives the JIMNY maximum torque and traction for the most challenging off-road terrains. This true blue off-roader has been chosen by experts around the world who seek the ruggedness of a 4×4 with the agility of the JIMNY, a badge of honour that Suzuki has held for itself for 50 years.

This JIMNY will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options. It features the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make it stand out in poor weather conditions.

JIMNY (5-door) Technical Specifications* 1.5 litre K-series engine with Idle Start Stop Displacement 1462cc Power [email protected] ([email protected] rpm) Torque [email protected] Transmission 5-speed Manual 4-speed Automatic Fuel Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Tank Size 40 litres Brakes and Tyres Front Ventilated Disc Rear Drum Tyre size 195/80 R15 Dimensions Length (with spare tyre) 3985mm Width 1645mm Height 1720 mm Wheelbase 2590mm Ground clearance 210mm Boot Space 208L 332L (rear seat folded) Off-road specs Approach angle 36° Ramp breakover angle 24° Departure angle 50°

Built on the expertise of Suzuki design & engineering sporty compact SUV FRONX and legendary JIMNY are all set to make a bold statement.