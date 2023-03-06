Maruti Suzuki expands its Skill Development initiative to Odisha, partners with Centurion University of Technology & Management

Benefits to students · Association with Maruti Suzuki dealerships · Training by industry experts from Maruti Suzuki and dealer teams · Two years of exposure leading to better understanding of concept and acquisition of skills · Stipend and performance-based incentive during ‘On-the-Job Training’ at dealerships · Opportunity to get placed at Maruti Suzuki dealerships

Further expanding its Skill Development initiative, Maruti Suzuki India Limited signed an MoU with Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM), Odisha (Bhubaneswar campus). As part of the MoU, a three-year industry-oriented course – BBA in Retail Management will be offered by CUTM for the youth.

The course curriculum jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki and CUTM, in line with the UGC guidelines, is tailormade to meet the automobile industry requirements. To ensure the students understand and master the concepts of automobile retail, the course is split into one-year classroom training and two-years ‘On-the-Job Training’ (OJT) at Maruti Suzuki dealerships. The two-year OJT will enable students to understand and strengthen their skills in real working conditions, thus making them job ready.

The program follows ‘Earn While You Learn’ model, enabling the students to earn a stipend during their two-year ‘On-the-Job Training’ at the Maruti Suzuki dealerships. On completion of the course and based on the performance of the students, Maruti Suzuki will support in placement across Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the state.

BBA in Automobile Retail is a part of Maruti Suzuki’s Skill Development initiatives, where it partners with universities across the country to offer Industry Integrated Degree Program for students.

Maruti Suzuki has tie-ups with six universities, namely Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (Gurgaon), Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (Delhi), Savitribai Phule Pune University (Pune), GLS University (Ahmedabad), Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocation Education (TISS-SVE) (Mumbai) and B.K. Birla College (Kalyan). A total of 380 students are being trained as a part of these partnerships across diff