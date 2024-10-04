Maruti Suzuki associates with Indian Air Force for the Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally To Honour The Courage And Valor Of Fallen Heroes.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is honoured to announce its association with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial for the Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally. The Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally has tags like as Himalayan Thunder and “Wings of Glory” Car rally. The core objective of the rally is to honour the brave soldiers who made sacrifice in service of the nation and encourage youth to join Indian Armed Forces. Ceremonial flag-off was done on 1st October, 2024 by Minister of Defence, India, Shri. Rajnath Singh in the presence of other Members of Parliament and senior dignitaries from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the National War Memorial. The formal flag-off is scheduled on Air Force Day, 8th October at THOISE (Transit Halt of Indian Soldiers Enroute (to Siachen)), one of the world’s highest attitude air force stations.

Rally will include 52 participants including Air Warriors, women officers, veterans, and representatives from the War Memorial. It will be joined by three former Air Force Chiefs in various legs. The rally would cover a total distance of 7000 km, from THOISE Air Force Station in Ladakh to Tawang Air Force Station in Arunachal Pradesh. The rally, equipped with 12 Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUVs, will traverse arduous and treacherous terrains, leveraging the Jimny’s off-roading prowess to tackle the challenges over the course.

Supported by Progress, Harmony, and Development Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), New Delhi, the participants will traverse some of the most challenging landscapes, representing the hardships our heroes have endured in securing and safeguarding these terrains. Maruti Suzuki Jimny with its indomitable spirit, will aid the convoy in successful completion of this epic rally from Thoise to Tawang, visiting War Memorials en-route and paying respects to the fallen heroes. Additionally, the rally will have sixteen halts, twenty interactions with students and youth in schools and colleges enroute, aiming to create awareness about the Indian Armed Forces and inspire the youth to consider an illustrious career in the service to the nation.

Commenting on this, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is proud to associate with the Indian Air Force in the Vayu Veer Vijeta Rally, an initiative that honours our armed forces. This rally stands as a symbol of the enduring spirit of the heroes who have given everything in the line of duty. We have a long-standing association with the armed forces and the Jimny is building on that legacy with its legendary off-road capabilities. The Jimny perfectly aligns with the ethos of this mission, and we are proud to have our vehicles to be a part of this rally.”

The rally will pass through key regions such as Leh, Kargil, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Bagdogra, Guwahati, Tezpur to reach Tawang. This initiative stands as a tribute to honour the valiant sacrifices of our heroes and carry forward the legacy of courage and sacrifice left by them.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, with its superior engineering and rugged design, will assist Indian Air Force teams to navigate through India’s harsh terrains, from the arid mountains of Ladakh to the challenging steep roads leading to Tawang. Its role in the rally highlights the vehicle’s durability and Maruti Suzuki’s unwavering commitment to initiatives that celebrate national pride and promote a spirit of service.