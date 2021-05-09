Martyr Sepoy Pargat Singh cremated with military honours at ancestral village Daburji

Chandigarh: The martyr Sepoy Pargat Singh (21 Punjab) who sacrificed his life in the line of duty at Siachen glacier in a snow storm, was today cremated with full military honours at his ancestral village Daburji near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The martyr left behind his father S. Pritam Singh, mother Sdn. Sukhwinder Kaur and 2 sisters.







The Cabinet Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa laid wreath on the mortal remains of the martyr on behalf of the State Government and said that those who make the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty are the treasure trove of the nation and we all are proud of Shaheed Sepoy Pargat Singh who is an inspiration for the youth of the country.







Divulging more, S. Randhawa said that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 50 lakh besides a Government job to a family member of the braveheart. He assured the bereaved family that the State Government and he himself would extend every possible assistance to them.







It is noteworthy that in a avalanche on April 25, 2021 in Siachen glacier, Sepoy Amardeep Singh (Barnala) and Sepoy Prabhjot Singh (Mansa) from 21 Punjab were martyred while Sepoy Pargat Singh from the same unit was taken out from under the snow on April 27, 2021 and evacuated to the Command Hospital Chandigarh where he succumbed to Hypothermia and severe injury to lungs on May 8.

