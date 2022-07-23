MARITIME PARTNERSHIP EXERCISE BETWEEN INDIAN NAVY AND JAPAN MARITIME SELF DEFENSE FORCE IN THE ANDAMAN SEA

New Delhi : A Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) was conducted between Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Indian Navy on 23 Jul 22 in Andaman Sea. INS Sukanya, an offshore patrol vessel and JS Samidare, a Murasame class destroyer, undertook various exercises including seamanship activities, aircraft operations and tactical manoeuvres as part of the operational interaction. The two countries have been carrying out regular exercises in IOR towards reinforcing maritime association. The exercise were aimed at enhancing interoperability and streamlining seamanship and communication procedures. This exercise is part of the ongoing efforts between the two navies towards ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in Indian Ocean Region.