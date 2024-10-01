Marico’s Saffola Honey and Pankaj Tripathi Uncover the Secret of Shuddha Honey in its latest TVC

Mumbai – Marico Limited’s Saffola Honey, one of India’s leading honey brands, today unveiled its latest TVC featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi. The TVC invites viewers on a captivating journey through the Sundarban forest, beautifully showcasing the challenges and lengths one might need to go through to source Shuddha honey, but thanks to Saffola Honey Made with Sundarbans Forest Honey, this exquisite treasure is made easily accessible in our nearby stores.

The TVC, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, opens with a woman in a grocery store, asking Pankaj Tripathi, the shopkeeper, for Shuddha honey. Pankaj, with the iconic twinkle in his eye, hands her a jar of Saffola Honey and says, “Shukar hai Saffola Honey hai madam, Varnaa…” In that instant, the mundane store transforms into a lush forest. Vines creep up the walls, branches sprout, and Pankaj narrates the adventure of getting the purest honey: venturing into dense forest such as Sundarbans, crossing the Ganga River, and dodging the buzzing bees around. As the woman gazes in wonder, the scene transitions to a beehive nestled in the lush Sundarbans, where golden honey drips slowly into a jar. He draws her back from the enchanting Sundarbans to the reality of his store, concluding with, “Aap ko toh sirf humse maangna hai…Shuddha honey…Saffola Honey’’. With a smile, he hands her the Saffola Honey jar.

The TVC artfully highlights the dedication and effort involved in sourcing the purest honey, drawing a parallel to the brand’s process behind sourcing 100% Shuddha Saffola honey from pristine flora and Sundarbans. The light-hearted narrative and Pankaj Tripathi’s endearing presence convey the message that while obtaining pure honey might seem like a wild adventure, with Saffola Honey, you can enjoy the magic of Shuddha honey from Sundarbans and other natural flora and at your convenience.

Mr. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer, India & Foods Business, Marico Ltd. stated, “Saffola Honey has always been synonymous with purity and quality. We are committed to delivering 100% Shuddha honey, made with honey sourced from Sunderbans and other natural flora to our consumers. With Pankaj Tripathi’s presence, we were able to capture the essence of our brand in a delightful and engaging manner, reflecting the credibility and purity inherent in his nature—qualities that resonate with Saffola Honey. We believe this campaign will connect with our consumers and further strengthen their trust in Shuddha Honey – Saffola Honey, making it their preferred choice.”

Speaking about his experience of being a part of the campaign, Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, Brand Ambassador, Saffola Honey said: ‘’I’m delighted to be associated with Saffola Honey Active, a brand that embodies purity and quality – just like my personality. For me, this TVC beautifully encapsulates the journey of sourcing pure honey, emphasizing the dedication and effort involved in ensuring its authenticity, something that matters deeply to me. It’s a light-hearted and delightful watch that perfectly reflects the brand’s commitment to offering its consumers the finest Shuddha honey.”

“Traditionally, purity of the highest order demands that high levels of effort be put in. Ours is a cheeky, contrarian take on a serious ‘source’ story. While Saffola Honey comes from the distant, mythical Sundarbans and other natural flora, consumers just need to walk up to their nearest Kirana store and ask for it. Easy-peasy. Pretty much like you can, today.” – Ram Cobain, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas.