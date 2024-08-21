Marico Ltd. launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum: The ultimate blend of styling & nourishment

Bhubaneswar 20 August 2024: Hair & Care, the hair oil brand from Marico Ltd, known for providing upto 100% damage repair, has announced the launch of innovative Hair & Care Oil in Serum. This innovative serum delivers the styling of serum with the added goodness of almonds.

Launched in West Bengal, Orissa, Punjab, and the Northeast region, the Hair & Care Oil in Serum features an ultra-light serum formula enriched with goodness of Almond oil and infused with Vitamin E. This combination helps control frizz, leaving your hair smooth, shiny, and silky at an affordable price of Rs 2 per use.

Speaking on the launch, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd. said, “Women enjoy the beauty that comes with leaving their hair open, but frizz and tangles can often stand in the way of achieving that perfect look. That’s why we’ve introduced Hair & Care Oil in Serum—an innovative product that brings together the styling benefits of a serum and the nourishing goodness of almond oil. Understanding that serums are often seen as costly, we’ve ensured that Hair & Care Oil in Serum is an affordable, value-for-money option, offering premium hair care at just Rs 2 per use. At Marico, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance beauty routines, and this new launch is a clear reflection of that dedication.”

Hair & Care Oil in Serum is now available at all leading retail outlets across West Bengal, Orissa, Punjab, and the Northeast region.