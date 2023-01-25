Margin Money worth Rs. 100.29 Crore distributed among 3223 beneficiaries Under PMEGP Scheme , 26000 new employment generated

Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Shri Manoj Kumar today released margin money grant of Rs 100.29 crore to 3223 beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) implemented by KVIC in Varanasi .

Shri Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State , Govt. of U.P. , Dr. Sunil Patel, MLA (Rohania), Shri Nagendra Raghuvanshi, Member KVIC, representatives and officials of various banks and other departments were present on this occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chairman, KVIC said that the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program is playing a crucial role in realizing the dream of a self-reliant India of the Prime Minister. He said Khadi and Village Industries Commission through its various programs is generating employment opportunities for artisans at their door steps in remote areas at very low cost.

Under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana of KVIC efforts are being made to improve the economic and social status of more and more artisans by providing advanced training and tool kits through schemes such as Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, Honey Mission, Charm Karigar Sashaktikaran Yojana, Incense Sticks Making, Handmade Paper and so on, said Shri Manoj Kumar.

The Chairman also opined that up to the year 2021-22, 7.84 lakh units have been established under PMEGP, through which employment opportunities have been made available to about 63 lakh people. And today about 26000 new employment opportunities will be created through the disbursement of margin money grant amount of Rs. 100.29 crore to 3223 beneficiaries. He inspired the beneficiaries to run the units successfully to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous nation.

Earlier, the Chairman also visited the Jayapur village adopted by Prime Minister in Varanasi and after observing the ongoing Khadi and village industry activities discussed issues with the Khadi artisans engaged in Khadi activities.

It is notable that the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program of the Government of India is playing vital role in providing employment to the unemployed youth of rural and urban areas. Under this scheme, any entrepreneur can set up a unit up to Rs 50 lakh in the manufacturing sector and up to Rs 20 lakh in the service sector. For the establishment of these units, 15% to 25% of the entire project cost is provided to the beneficiaries in urban areas and 25% to 35% in rural areas as grant by the Government of India. Along with this, free entrepreneurship development training is also provided to the beneficiaries after loan approval to make them established entrepreneurs.

A total of Rs.100.29 crore as margin money released today under PMEGP includes Rs.59.06 crore to 1829 beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, Rs.25.45 crore to 856 beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh, Rs.09.30 crore to 278 beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh and Rs. 9.30 crore to 260 beneficiaries in Uttarakhand. A total loan of Rs 299.94 crore has been sanctioned by various banks to these beneficiaries.