Manufacturing Gaining Lost Momentum in Q-4: FICCI Manufacturing Survey

New Delhi: FICCI’s latest quarterly survey on Manufacturing assessed recovery of manufacturing sector for Q-3 (October-December 2020-21) and pointed that the manufacturing sector is expected to regain the lost momentum in the Q-4. The percentage of respondents reporting higher production in third quarter of 2020-21 had increased vis-a-vis the Q-2 of 2020-21. The proportion of respondents reporting higher output during October-December 2020 rose to 33%, as compared to 24% in Q-2 of 2020-21. The percentage of respondents expecting low or same production is 67% in Q-3 2020-21 which was 74% in Q-2 2020-21.

Figure: % of Respondents Expecting Higher Production in the Quarter

vis-a-vis Respective Last Year’s Quarter

Source FICCI Survey

FICCI’s latest quarterly survey assessed the performance of manufacturers for Q-3 (October-December 2020-21) and the sentiments for the next quarter (Q-4) for twelve major sectors namely automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, leather and footwear, medical devices, metal & metal products, paper products, textiles, textile machinery, and miscellaneous. Responses have been drawn from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of around Rs 5.3 lakh crore.

Capacity Addition & Utilization

The overall capacity utilization in manufacturing has witnessed a rise to 74% as compared to 65% in previous quarter.

The future investment outlook, however, looks slightly better as 30% respondents reported plans for capacity additions for the next six months as compared to 18% in previous quarter.

High raw material prices, high cost of finance, shortage of skilled labor and working capital, high logistics cost, low domestic and global demand due to imposition of lockdown across all countries to contain spread of coronavirus, excess capacities due to high volume of cheap imports into India, lack of financial assistance, uncertain demand scenario across globe, complex procedures for obtaining environmental clearances, high power tariff, are some of the major constraints which are affecting expansion plans of the respondents.

From the table below, the average capacity utilization has increased for half of the twelve sectors.

Table: Average Capacity Utilization Levels as Reported in Survey (%)

Sector Average Capacity Utilization in Q-3 2020-21 Average Capacity Utilization in Q-3 2019-20 Automotive 73 67 Capital Goods 72 67 Cement and Ceramics 73 70 Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals 78 76 Electronics & Electricals 72 67 Leather & Footwear 55 60 Medical Devices 80 70 Metals & Metal Products 82 80 Paper Products 80 90 Textiles 76 83 Textiles Machinery 64 67

Inventories

78% of the respondents had either more or same level of inventory in October-December, whereas around 79% of the respondents maintained either more or same level of inventory in July-September 2020 quarter of 2020-21.

Exports

The percentage of respondents expecting increase in exports has increased substantially to 29% when compared to previous quarters during lockdown period, wherein 24% respondents were expecting a rise in exports. Also, 34% are expecting exports to continue to be on same path as that of same quarter last year.

Hiring

Hiring outlook for the sector, seems to be improving, as 37% against 20% in previous quarter are planning to hire additional workforce.

Interest Rate

Average interest rate paid by the manufacturers has increased slightly to 9.5% p.a. as against 9.2% p.a. during last quarter. The recent cuts in repo rate by RBI has not led to a consequential reduction in the lending rate as reported by 55% of the respondents.

Sectoral Growth

Based on expectations in different sectors, sectors such as Medical Devices, Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals, Textile Machinery, Electronics & Electricals, Capital Goods and Metal and Metal Products are likely to register strong growth in Q-3 2020-21.

Table: Growth Assessment Going Forward

Sector Growth Assessment Medical Devices & Technologies Strong Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals Strong Cement & Ceramics Moderate Textile Machinery Strong Textiles Moderate Electronics & Electricals Strong Capital Goods Strong Paper Products Low Automotive Moderate Metals and Metal Products Strong Leather and Footwear Moderate

Note: Strong > 10%; 5% < Moderate < 10%; Low < 5%

Source: FICCI Survey

Production Cost

The cost of production as a percentage of sales for manufacturers in the survey has risen for 63% respondents. Industry respondents have attributed the hike in productions costs primarily to high fixed costs, higher overhead costs for ensuring safety protocols, drastic reduction in volumes due to lockdown, lower capacity utilization, high freight charges and other logistic costs, increased cost of raw materials, power cost, high manpower costs, energy costs, rupee depreciation and high interest rates.

Back to Business Scenario in Manufacturing (Unlock period)

As evident from the table below, percentage of active operations in various sectors ranges from 44 to 88 percent in the factories as per the demand and current orders post easing out of lockdown restrictions.

Table: Operations taking place in facilities post easing of the Lockdown Restrictions

Sector % of Active Operations Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals 88% Cement & Ceramics 88% Textile Machinery 63% Textiles 80% Electronics & Electricals 83% Medical Devices & Technologies 80% Capital Goods 81% Paper Products 88% Automotive 80% Metals and Metal Products 85% Leather and Footwear 44%

Workforce Availability

Below table highlights the total labor force engaged in the operations.

Table: Workforce Engagement in Factories

Sector % of workforce engaged in the current operations Automotive 95% Capital Goods 88% Cement and Ceramics 97% Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals 86% Electronics & Electricals 90% Leather & Footwear 100% Medical Devices 60% Metals & Metal Products 89% Textiles 84% Textiles Machinery 85% Miscellaneous 90%

Sourcing Strategies

While not all sectors indicated a change in their input sourcing strategies but there are plans to shift the sourcing of inputs away from single country in certain areas.

Table: Sector wise plans to shift away input sourcing from outside

Sector Changes in Input Sourcing Strategies Automotive No major change Capital Goods No major change Cement and Ceramics One-third of the respondents are planning to change their sourcing strategy Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals Around 86% of the respondents are not planning to change their sourcing strategy Electronics & Electricals Around 60% of the respondents mentioned that they are not planning to change their raw material/input sourcing strategies. Leather & Footwear No major change Textiles Majority are not planning to change input sourcing strategy Textiles Machinery Two-third of respondents indicated that they are planning to change their raw material/input sourcing strategies.