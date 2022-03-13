Manoj Bhoi elected Jagatsinghpur ZP president

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Zilla Parishad [ZP] president election for Jagatsinghpur district was held on Sunday, Manoj Kumar Bhoi occupied the post unopposed. Bhoi was elected as a ZP member from zone 3 under Jagatsinghpur block in just concluded ZP polls and he was the front runner for the ZP top post among three aspirants were in the race capturing the post.

Bhoi was a former chairperson of Jagatsinghpur block and president of Jagatsinghpur block BJD unit. He was recognized as a close associate of late MLA Bishnu Das and a prominent Dalit leader of Jagatsinghpur district, he had been continuing his allegiance to BJD and party head chief minister Naveen Patnaik during his two decades political carrier.

Bhoi filed his nomination before the collector accompanied by Minister Raghunandan Das, MLA Prashant Muduli, all elected ZP members and BJD’s few top leaders on Sunday. As no one filed nomination contesting the polls, later collector cum election officer announced Bhoi elected as ZP president uncontested and administered him oath. Notable to inform the ruling BJD has won a record 25 ZP seats out of a total of 26 in Jagatsinghpur district .

