Manoj Ahuja assumes charge as new chief secretary of Odisha

It should be noted that the present chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s tenure end today that is on June 30, 2024. Earlier on June 25, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government.

Prior to joining as Secretary of the Agriculture department, Manoj Ahuja had held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel & General Administration), Commissioner & Secretary (Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services).

Ahuja was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.