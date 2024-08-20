Manohar Lal Unveils Online Portal for Monitoring Hydro Electric and Pumped Storage Projects

The Union Minister of Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, today launched the Online Portal for Monitoring Survey and Investigation Activities of Hydro Electric Projects and Pumped Storage Projects (JAL VIDYUT DPR) during a event held in New Delhi.

This portal is a strategic initiative by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) aimed at bolstering the development of hydropower and pumped storage projects (PSPs) in the country, which are critical for providing greater inertia and balancing power to the grid amidst ongoing energy transitions.

At the launch, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of digital solutions in enhancing the power sector’s efficiency, stating, “The launch of the three online portals today—DRIPS, PROMPT, and JAL VIDYUT DPR—will enable transparent, coordinated, and effective working of the power sector in the country. The minister highlighted the importance of power sector as the key element towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Key Highlights of the JAL VIDYUT DPR Portal:

Improved Project Management and Coordination:

The portal offers a bird’s-eye view of a project’s development status, ensuring better management and coordination throughout the DPR preparation process.