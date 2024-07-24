Manohar Lal reviews urban development schemes and the power sector scenario of Assam with CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal, held a meeting with Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi today.

The discussions between the Union Minister and the CM covered topics related to power and Urban development sector.

Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal noted the progress of smart metering and loss reduction works under RDSS in the State of Assam and appreciated the efforts of the State.

Chief Minister, Assam, requested for approval of Smart Distribution project for the city of Guwahati. He also requested for consideration of the request of the State on the pending issue of the scheme RAPDRP. Union Minister of Power assured for all the support and cooperation.

CM, Assam also requested for providing necessary grants for setting up the School of Planning and Architecture in Assam. He also put forward issues related to release of funds under AMRUT schemes for 100% saturation in 43 Urban Local Bodies as well as Sewage Treatment Plants in 3 AMRUT cities.