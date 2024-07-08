Manohar Lal, reviews Power Sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired the review meeting of Power Sector of Arunachal Pradesh today in Itanagar. Chief Minister, Shri Pema Khandu, Dy. Chief Minister, Shri Chowna Mein, Secretary (Power), Shri. Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Govt. of India, and Chief Secretary, Shri Dharmendra, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh were present in the meeting.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, mentioned that the Central Government is making continuous efforts for the overall progress of the North-Eastern region of the country. In the last decade, the Union Government has been extremely sensitive to the needs of the region and has been taking up works for better connectivity, improved infrastructure and welfare of the people. He mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh has about 38% (about 50 GW) of India’s total hydropower potential, the highest among all States.

It was discussed that Compensatory Afforestation Land availability is crucial for taking up early development of hydro power projects in the State. It was discussed that land for Compensatory Afforestation Land may also be explored in other States as well. It was emphasized to simplify the process for sanction of new connections and the format of electricity bills which may be easily understood by the consumers.

Further, he suggested for providing options to consumers for self-meter reading once in every 2 months and bill generation thorough a mobile App. He emphasized that availability of supply of quality power in the State will also facilitate growth in industrial sector which will create opportunities of employment in the State.

On the Power Distribution front, he advised for expeditious implementation of works sanctioned under RDSS. He advised for implementing various reform measures prescribed under the scheme for improving the financial viability and operational efficiency of the Power Department. Power Department was also advised to target improvement in the consumer service rating from ‘C’ to atleast ‘B’ within this year. The Minister sought cooperation from the State in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector of the country.

thanked Union Minister of Power for selecting Arunachal Pradesh on his 1visit to any State after the new Government has been formed. He assured of taking necessary measures/ policy decision to ensure growth of Power sector in the State. He informed that over the past few years infrastructure development in the State has picked the pace and sought continued support from Govt. of India in near future.

Deputy Chief Minister assured full support of Power Department to CPSEs for different Hydro project in the State. He expressed that with joint efforts of State Govt. and CPSEs, 13 HEPs will be completed within stipulated timelines. This will contribute about Rs. 10,000 crore per annum to the revenues of the State, thereby raising the per capita income to the level of developed States. He suggested for taking all necessary measures for early completion of prestigious 2000 MW Subansiri Lower and 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held in respect of overall scenario of the Power sector in the State of Arunachal Pradesh with special focus on the aspects of Hydropower Generation, Power Transmission and Distribution Sector in the State. Additionally, deliberations were also held in respect of the Power Sector reforms, the measures to be taken for promoting Ease of Living for the electricity consumers and the Resource adequacy plan to be finalised in order to meet the future demand. The State Government also provided its inputs and suggestions during the course of deliberations.

In his welcome address, Secretary (Power) highlighted the rich Hydro power potential in the State and the pivotal role that Arunachal Pradesh can play in meeting the growing demand for clean energy. During the review of Transmission sector, the “Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution, Arunachal Pradesh” being implemented by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was discussed. During the meeting, major concerns such as Right of Way (RoW) in the Reserve Forest (RF) areas, O&M of completed elements and issues related to downstream connectivity were also discussed and addressed.

On the Power Distribution front, the State Government was requested to expeditiously implement the works sanctioned under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with the aim of improving the quality and reliability in supply of electricity in the State. It was highlighted that implementation of Smart Metering works will facilitate energy accounting and will also empower the consumers with ease of payment and better control on their electricity consumption. State Government assured to complete Feeder metering by Dec’24.

Secretary (Power) emphasized that, we need to keep working towards the growing energy demand. The interest of the consumer needs to be at the center of our strategy to ensure quality and reliable power at an affordable rate.