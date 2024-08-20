Manohar Lal Khattar Launches Portal for Online Monitoring Of Projects – Thermal (PROMPT)

The Union Minister of Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, today launched Portal for Online monitoring of Projects – Thermal (PROMPT) in New Delhi.

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal remarked that the electricity is the key driver for the ongoing economic activities in the country. Accordingly, the demand for power is also increasing therefore completion of ongoing schemes and thermal projects in timebound manner is extremely critical. “The launch of the portal PROMPT will enable transparent, coordinated, and effective working of the power sector in the country.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has been actively monitoring the progress of under-construction power projects through regular site visits, interactions with developers, and periodic review meetings with stakeholders. These efforts are aimed at identifying and resolving critical issues to ensure timely commissioning of power projects. Taking a step further in monitoring of these thermal power projects and to facilitate the power project developers towards a digital process of monitoring, this online thermal project monitoring portal is developed. NTPC has helped in developing this portal.

The newly launched PROMPT portal is designed to facilitate real-time tracking and analysis of thermal power projects. This online platform enables project managers and stakeholders to make informed decisions swiftly, ensuring that potential delays and issues are identified early and addressed promptly.

Key Features and Advantages of PROMPT:

Real-Time Tracking and Analysis: The portal provides a centralized platform for monitoring all aspects of project execution, enabling swift identification and resolution of potential issues.

Transparency and Accountability: By digitizing the monitoring process, the portal ensures greater transparency in project management, leading to timely resolution of issues, reduction in time and cost overruns, and enhanced project execution efficiency.

Resource Optimization: The portal supports predictable resource availability, aiding in meeting the country's electricity demand at a reasonable price, ultimately benefiting consumers.

To familiarize stakeholders with the portal’s functionality, hands-on training sessions have been conducted for all project developers. As a result, most developers have already begun entering data into the portal on a monthly basis, further enhancing the monitoring process.

The Ministry of Power remains committed to adopting innovative digital solutions that enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of India’s power sector, ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for all.