Manohar Lal discusses issues pertaining to urban development in Karnataka with Deputy CM

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal, had a meeting with Shri D.K. Shivakumar,Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, in New Delhi today.

Their discussions focused on key issues in the Urban Development sectors including traffic decongestion, Solid Waste Management, improving the flood resilience and extension of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka , requested for construction of flyovers to address traffic issues in Bengaluru.

Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal promised full support for Karnataka’s development, offering assistance in various initiatives. He also promised allocation of buses to Karnataka under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme, enhancing the state’s public transportation. Additionally, the Union Minister stressed the importance of implementing Waste to Energy projects to revolutionize Solid Waste Management, promoting efficient and sustainable practices in the state.