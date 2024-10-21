Manohar Lal Celebrates One-Year Milestone of India’s First RRTS, Rides Namo Bharat Trains

In a significant event marking the completion of one year of Namo Bharat operations, Hon’ble Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal, took a ride on the Namo Bharat train and visited key stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. Union Minister said that work of Rapid rail transit system is going on in full speed, equipped with newer technologies, that will make intercity travel very convenient for the travellers. He said that while average speed of metro rail is 30 km/hr, the RRTS has an average speed of 80 km/hr, with a maximum operational speed of 160 km/ hr

The Minister boarded the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station in a driving cab, where he interacted with the women train operators, acknowledging their vital contributions to the operations of India’s first RRTS corridor. He also engaged with passengers, gathering firsthand feedback on their experiences with the Namo Bharat service.

Shri Manohar Lal expressed satisfaction with the overwhelmingly positive response from passengers, who praised the convenience, speed, and comfort of Namo Bharat trains. Many highlighted how this new mode of transportation has significantly improved their daily commute, offering a hassle-free and reliable alternative to traditional modes of transport.

Additionally, NCRTC celebrated the one-year anniversary of Namo Bharat train operations with a special visit from school students in the morning. The children enjoyed speedy and joyful rides, fulfilled with chocolates. Commuters were welcomed with festive dhol beats, chocolates, and mementos as tokens of appreciation for their continued support. The stations were adorned with entry gates for Namo Bharat Diwas, creating a festive atmosphere.

Shri Manohar Lal started his visit from Anand Vihar RRTS Station, where he was received by NCRTC MD, Shri Shalabh Goel. The Minister received a detailed briefing on the station’s unique design and its significance within the overall RRTS network.

He was informed about the strategically designed Anand Vihar RRTS Station, constructed just one level below ground to ensure ease of access and seamless integration with multiple modes of transport, positioning it as a vital commuter hub. With its proximity to two Metro lines, a railway station, and one bus terminals (ISBTs) in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, and another inter-state bus terminal in Anand Vihar, Delhi is set to become one of the region’s busiest transit hubs. The station’s multimodal connectivity facilitates smooth transitions between various modes of transportation, enhancing convenience and accessibility for daily commuters and creating a comprehensive network of networks.

The trial run of the Namo Bharat trains have recently been commenced to connect New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS station with already operational Sahibabad station. Hon’ble Minister then proceeded to Sahibabad RRTS Station, where he saw the various passenger-centric amenities developed for the commuters. He was presented with live models, as well as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) demonstrations, which offered an immersive understanding of the innovative infrastructure, advanced technologies, and services being employed in the development of the RRTS.

From the very first day of Namo Bharat’s operations, passengers have benefited from the convenience of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), enabling seamless travel across multiple modes of transport under the Government of India’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative.

The Minister was apprised that since their launch on October 21, 2023, Namo Bharat trains have significantly transformed commuting across Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and the surrounding regions, successfully serving over 40 lakhs passengers in their first year of operations. Ghaziabad RRTS Station registered the highest footfall over the past year, followed closely by Sahibabad and Meerut South RRTS Stations. The Minister was also apprised of several groundbreaking technologies, many being used for the first time globally, are part of the implementation of the Namo Bharat project under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. These cutting-edge developments, aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, are driving the transformation of public transport infrastructure in India.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India inaugurated the first 17-kilometer Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20, 2023, marking the historic launch of India’s first RRTS. On March 7, 2024, another 17-kilometer stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North was inaugurated, followed by the operationalization of Meerut South RRTS Station on August 18, 2024.

Currently, Namo Bharat services operate on a 42-kilometer stretch covering nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. The corridor will soon extend to 54 kilometers with the addition of the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, which includes key stations such as Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

RRTS distinguishes itself from other modes of transport by providing high-speed connectivity between suburban areas, significantly reducing commuting times for longer distances. This system is especially effective in addressing the challenges posed by urban expansion into new regions, such as the National Capital Region (NCR). By enabling travellers to cover greater distances in a shorter time frame, RRTS enhances accessibility and convenience, making it an ideal solution for commuters navigating the growing urban landscape.

Once the entire 82-kilometer corridor is completed by June 2025, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, revolutionizing regional connectivity and enhancing the overall commuter experience.