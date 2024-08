New Delhi: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. Manish Sisodia granted bail by Supreme Court in ED and CBI cases; says delay in trial has violated his liberty. Supreme Court imposes NO condition while granting bail to Manish Sisodia .He has been in Tihar Jail for 17 months.

Court says Sisodia has suffered a long incarceration of 17 months and trial hasn’t even begun. SC says “he has been deprived of his right to a speedy trial.”