ManipurCM N. Biren Singh today visited Tupul Railway Construction Camp in Noney district where the unfortunate landslide had occurred

Imphal: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today visited Tupul Railway Construction Camp in Noney district where the unfortunate landslide had occurred last night leaving several casualties and dozens buried alive.

He also announced that the State Government has decided to provide ex-gratia of five lakh rupees to the next of kin of those deceased and fifty thousand rupees to the injured persons.

According to the villagers, more than eighty persons including forty three Territorial Army personnel were buried alive in the landslide occurred last night in Noney area.

So far, eight dead bodies have been recovered while 19 persons have been rescued from the debris alive. The landslide blocked the water flow of Ezei River creating apprehension of flash flood in the areas. However, the debris has been cleared from the river basin now.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Singh conveyed his deepest condolences and shared grief with the bereaved family members and assured that all the expenses including medical treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the State Government.

Mentioning that the rescue work is underway, the Chief Minister said that the rescue team composed of Manipur Police personnel, SRDF, Army personnel are being deployed in the area.

He also interacted with the people of the nearby area and expressed his gratitude to the villagers for extending their support and cooperation in the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked with the Chief Minister over the phone and assured that all necessary help will be given to the State Government.