Manipur CM N Biren Singh lauds APEDA’s role in organizing buyer seller meet for local entrepreneurs in Imphal

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today lauded the role of APEDA in supporting organization of conference cum buyer seller meet for local entrepreneurs at Imphal.

Inaugurating the meet, Shri Singh appreciated the role of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), for supporting the State Government in organizing the conference cum meet. He said that such programme would provide a platform for interaction of local entrepreneurs with potential buyers thereby increasing their exposure. This conference will also strengthen the Government’s aim of achieving self-reliance, the Chief Minister noted.

The meet was organized by Manipur Food Industries Corporation Limited and Department of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Government of Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh said that the State Government has been putting in tireless efforts to make Manipur a self-reliant state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He further stressed that fruits and vegetables produced in the state are more nutritious and of different taste compared to that of other states in the Country.

Shri Singh stated that the Manipur government has started exporting black rice and other horticulture products in recent years. An outlet for organic products had been opened at Pune and the Manipur Government is planning to open such outlets in other metropolitan cities, he said. Such move not only provides better returns to farmers and entrepreneurs but also provide employment opportunities.

The inaugural of the conference was also attended by Shri P Vaiphei , Additional Chief Secretary, Shri RK Dinesh, Commissioner, Ms Sunita Rai , Assistant General Manager, APEDA and officials and entrepreneurs.