ManipalCigna Launches ‘Sarvah’: The Complete Health Insurance Plan with Special Focus on Bharat’s Missing Middle

Mumbai, November 11, 2024 – ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of the fastest-growing standalone health insurance company, announces the launch of its new health insurance offering, ‘ManipalCigna Sarvah’. Designed to offer a complete health insurance solution, ‘Sarvah’ – which means For All, provides affordable and inclusive health coverage for wider customer segments, with special focus on Bharat’s missing middle population.

India continues to battle the triple disease burden of communicable, non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. According to ‘Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle’ report by NITI Aayog, at least 30% of the population, or 35-40 crore individuals falling in the segment of ‘The Missing Middle’ are devoid of any financial protection for health. Thus, to deepen health insurance penetration across the country and to cater to various customer segments, including the missing middle, ManipalCigna has launched ‘Sarvah’ to provide complete health insurance protection to safeguard against unpredictable high health expenditures, which can save households getting pushed into poverty.

Mr. Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, commented on the launch, “At ManipalCigna, our commitment goes beyond just offering health insurance—it’s about innovating solutions that bridge the critical gaps in healthcare access and affordability, especially for Bharat’s missing middle. With the launch of ‘ManipalCigna Sarvah,’ we are introducing a complete health insurance solution that not only caters to diverse customer segments but also strategically addresses the affordability and accessibility challenges faced by India’s missing middle along with driving the Government and the Regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.”

Sikdar further added, “Each offering of the ‘The ManipalCigna Sarvah Trinity’ has been designed with tailored benefits to provide the right level of coverage and deliver Essential Shield, Infinite Power, and Instant Peace for all. We are confident that ‘ManipalCigna Sarvah’ which offers Anant Benefit with unlimited cover for 4 major organ illnesses, Gullak Advantage that guarantees up to 1000% Sum Insured irrespective of claims and Sarathi Benefit that gives cover from 31st day onwards for pre-existing disease like Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, Blood Pressure & Cholesterol, amongst other enticing features, will make a meaningful difference in helping people secure the right level of coverage for their specific health needs.”

ManipalCigna Sarvah comes with three distinct variants

ManipalCigna Sarvah PRATHAM:

Customers can enjoy comprehensive hospitalization coverage up to Rs. 3 Cr. for cancer, heart, stroke, and major organ/bone marrow transplants. Customers also have the optional cover to start their coverage from day 31 for pre-existing conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipedaemia, Asthma and Obesity without the usual 36-month waiting period.



ManipalCigna Sarvah UTTAM:

This plan provides comprehensive and customizable coverage with several optional coverages along with an option to avail cover from 31 st day named ‘ Sarathi’ for the pre-existing conditions such as Asthma, Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity and Dyslipidaemia. Anant Benefit provides unlimited coverage for hospitalization arising due to cancer, heart, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants, available with a base Sum Insured of Rs 10 Lacs and above.



ManipalCigna Sarvah PARAM:

With Sarvah Param, customers are covered for pre-existing conditions and for specific illnesses from day one— no waiting period required. This plan also offers Gullak – accumulating your bonus at the end of each year, guaranteed, with 100% increase in the sum insured annually, up to a maximum of 1000% (10 times of the base sum insured) , irrespective of claims.



ManipalCigna Sarvah comes with a host of benefits, including value added and optional covers for additional protection and customization:

Every variant of ‘Sarvah’ provides coverage for In-patient hospitalization for both modern and advanced treatments up to sum insured.



All plans cover expenses related to organ donation , including pre- and post-hospitalization costs for the donor for up to 30 days. They also include the cost of screening the donor once a year and cover complications from the organ donation, up to 25% of the sum insured or Rs. 2 Lacs, whichever is high in addition to the base sum insured.