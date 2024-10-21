Manipal University Jaipur Honors 3023 Graduates and Awards 49 Gold Medals at 11th Convocation

Jaipur, October 20, 2024 — In a magnificent celebration of academic achievements, Manipal University Jaipur hosted its highly anticipated 11th Convocation on 19th & 20th October in the university campus. The event brought together faculty, families, and distinguished guests to honour the graduating class of the 2023-2024 batch.

The convocation ceremony commenced with the Academic Procession in which the Honourable Chairman of NETF and EC-NAAC & NBA Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabuddhe joined as the Chief Guest on 19th October. Sri Suresh Prabhu, Sustainable Development Advocate and Climate leader joined as the Guest of Honour. The Chairman, MEMG Dr. Ranjan Pai, Mr. S. Vaitheeswaran, Chairperson, Manipal University Jaipur, The President of Manipal University Jaipur Prof. N. N. Sharma, Pro-President (Designate) Prof. (Dr.) Karunakar Kotegar, Registrar Prof. Nitu Bhatnagar, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dasari Nagaraju, Deans of all faculties and Directors of different schools were the part of the academic procession. Similarly, Mr. Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank joined as Chief Guest on the second day of the Convocation ceremony.

The ceremony started with the Kulgeet of Manipal University Jaipur. Chairperson, MUJ Mr. S Vaitheeswaran declared the convocation open. The convocation ceremony witnessed remarkable moment as graduates received degrees in diverse fields, including Engineering, Architecture, Management, Science, Commerce, Humanities, Journalism & Law etc. The event witnessed notable accomplishments and university’s commitment to fostering excellence in education during the award of degrees to 2609 undergraduate students, 327 postgraduates and 87 PhD students making a huge number of 3023 awardees. In addition to these 49 Gold medals are conferred to students of different departments and domains in two days. Along with this, the sports achievers of the university at the national and international level sporting events were awarded with special recognition awards. The Chief Guest Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe conferred the gold medals to the students whereas the PhD degrees were conferred by the Guest of Honour Sri Suresh Prabhu. The sports achievers were honoured by the Chairperson, MUJ Mr. S Vaitheeswaran.

President’s Gold Medal for Excellence in Research was awarded to Dr Himanshu Priyadarshi of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. President’s Gold Medal for Excellence in Extra-Curricular Activities was given to Sanchit Sardana of Bachelor of Computer Application. Similarly, Yash Ramani of B.Tech Computer Science Engineering had the honour of receiving the Dr K Kasturirangan Gold Medal Award for Entrepreneurship and Leadership Qualities. Mahi Agarwal of B.Des Interior Design received the Smt. Chandravati Gold Medal of Excellence in Design.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe congratulated graduates and gold medal awardees. He expressed his great pleasure on the tremendous progress made by the Manipal University Jaipur during its one and half decades of existence. He said, “the university has grown by leaps and bounds during this short period”. In his convocation address Prof. Sahasrabuddhe urged the students to contribute to the nation building. He said, “I would like to remind all of you that only one stage of your education has been concluded. Other stages remain to be achieved. Keep learning, grow in stature and try to give back to the society more than what you have received. All of you are fortunate as you have been armed with excellent education from Manipal University which is known for its educational excellence right from its parent society in Karnataka over more than 6 decades.” He also said that “Every graduating student should be inquisitive, a learner, a partner in research and discovery, growth and economic development of the nation.” The Chief Guest was honoured with a memento by the Chairperson MUJ Mr. S Vaitheeswaran.

The Guest of Honour Sri Suresh Prabhu urged to the graduates to contribute to the world in sustainable development, taking care of the future of the earth. He was honoured with a memento by the Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group Dr. Ranjan Pai.

On the second day of the convocation, the Chief Guest Mr. Munish Sharda encouraged the students to be a lifelong learner. He shared some of his life lessons and experiences with the graduating students.

Prof. N N Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur highlighted the journey of the university and its significant achievements during a very short span of time. In his presidential address Prof. Sharma given an overview of the Manipal University Jaipur. He said, “MUJ made a significant improvement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Ranking-2024 and attained 64th rank as university. Our Engineering program is ranked 64th, Management 73rd, Law 29th and Architecture 33rd. MUJ has been accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) with three Engineering undergraduate programs and MBA program. This is a testament to the MUJ’s commitment to excellence in quality education, research, innovation and a mission for national development.”

Pro-President (Designate), Prof. Karunakar A Kotegar gave welcome address and expressed his gratitude to the hon’ble guests for their gracious presence during the Convocation. He welcomed all the graduating students; proud parents and all the guests present. On this momentous occasion Dr. Kotegar encouraged the graduating students to carry all the institutional values, MUJ legacy and acquired knowledge and skills for making a successful life.

Registrar, Dr Nitu Bhatnagar proposed vote of thanks after the successful completion of the convocation ceremony. She expressed her sincere gratitude to the the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and all invitees and media persons. The Convocation ceremony was concluded with the National Anthem.

For those unable to attend the convocation in person, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) offered a live stream of the ceremony on its official website, allowing people from around the world to participate virtually.

The convocation celebrated the hard work, resilience, and dedication of the graduating class, underscoring MUJ’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence. In a moment of pride and accomplishment, students stood proudly with their parents, contributing to the event’s memorable and celebratory atmosphere.